Photo: Diaper derby Aug 2, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anthony Allen got a quick start in the Diaper Derby at the Clatsop County Fair on Friday, leaving all his competitors in the dust and winning the contest. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaObituary: Charles Scott ParkerNew mask guidance greeted with frustrationAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsObituary: Daniel Scott BaergenObituary: Carrie Marie ShekerDeaths: July 27, 2021Obituary: Nancy Joan DonovanOregon Health Authority recommends masks indoors as virus cases surge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports