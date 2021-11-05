Photo: Emergency landing Nov 5, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The U.S. Coast Guard said a helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing on Thursday on a beach near Cape Disappointment after a mechanical malfunction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCannon Beach food tax ahead by slim marginBusinesses complain about homeless issues downtownDeath: Oct. 30, 2021Obituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenDeaths: Nov. 2, 2021County reports 28th virus deathCounty commissioners vote to remove planning commissioner after criticism over directionEveryday People: An Astoria student's wild senior projectAstoria reaches out to developers on Heritage SquareObituary: Lisa Stevenson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports