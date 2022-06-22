The Astoria Nordic Heritage Park features six friendly trolls. 'Margit' holds her cat in a secure grip while welcoming visitors.
'Olle' spends his time playing with his toy ship.
‘Anetta’ enjoys a good laugh from her shaded patch on the west side of the park. She was known as a grand opera singer and is dressed in her stage costume which features a Viking horn helmet.
'Sven' loves to entertain visitors entering the park.
‘Viktor’ watches over the entrance near the north end of the park. He brought a pipe with him to remember his beloved grandfather.
'Leif' prefers hiding in the shade.
