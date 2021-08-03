Photo: Garden duty Aug 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Several members of the Oregon Air National Guard's 116th Air Control Squadron from Camp Rilea volunteered to help spruce up the gardens around the Flavel House Museum in Astoria on Monday afternoon. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew mask guidance greeted with frustrationObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsObituary: Daniel Scott BaergenDeaths: July 29, 2021Oregon Health Authority recommends masks indoors as virus cases surgeObituary: Charles Scott ParkerDeaths: July 31, 2021Factors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virus Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports