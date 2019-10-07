Photo: Gorgeous Coast 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Runners took off early Sunday morning from the Astoria Column, heading for Cannon Beach as part of the third-annual Gorgeous Coast relay. Fifty-three teams and four solo runners traversed the 48 miles through Clatsop County. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEthnic food hub planned for downtown AstoriaAstoria rejects Grocery Outlet designFort George Brewery to buy Astoria WarehousingCannon Beach restricts vacation rentalsTiny home motel planned for WarrentonObituary: Jasmine SimonsonCannon Beach makes it illegal to feed wild animalsAstoria weighs Mill Pond pier saleObituary: Martha Jean (Smith) QuashnickDeath: Oct. 1, 2019 Images Videos CommentedObituary: Linus H. Seger (2)Obituary: Janice P. Tarr (2)Obituary: Jasmine Simonson (1)Shooting Stars working with the state to stay open (1)Friends remember former Astoria police chief (1)Letter: Unity (1)Obituary: Martha Jean (Smith) Quashnick (1)Obituary: Elnora 'Keni' Hertig (1)Essay contest deadline is Oct. 7 (1)Tiny home motel planned for Warrenton (1)
