Gorgeous Coast

Runners took off early Sunday morning from the Astoria Column, heading for Cannon Beach as part of the third-annual Gorgeous Coast relay. Fifty-three teams and four solo runners traversed the 48 miles through Clatsop County.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

