'This is a good one!' said Finley McLain, 3, after gently kicking a pumpkin at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on Saturday. McLain proceeded to run around kicking other pumpkins before picking the best one to take home at the After Harvest Party.
'This is a good one!' said Finley McLain, 3, after gently kicking a pumpkin at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on Saturday. McLain proceeded to run around kicking other pumpkins before picking the best one to take home at the After Harvest Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.