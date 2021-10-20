Photo: Headed to dry dock Oct 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Workers prepare the Lightship Columbia for its journey to Portland for maintenance work. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Buy Now A worker cuts a section of the tugboat to fit the hull of the Lightship Columbia for the journey. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Buy Now People watch as workers prepare the Lightship Columbia for its journey to the dry dock in Portland. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Buy Now Workers prepare the Lightship Columbia for its journey to the dry dock in Portland for maintenance work. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohnson to run for governor as an independentObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Astoria rejects church annex appealCannon Beach prepares for food tax voteDeaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaCounty clarifies state's disclosure of virus deathAstoria sees compliance on vaccine mandateWeber to run for state Senate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports