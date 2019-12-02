Photo: Holiday lights in downtown Astoria 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Santa Claus is greeted with hugs from two girls on Saturday after arriving with the help of the Astoria Fire Department on a decorated fire engine. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Dida DeAngelis leads the crowd in song, kicking off a night of caroling and holiday festivities at the annual downtown holiday lighting ceremony outside the Liberty Theatre on Saturday. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Stephanie Osborne holds her daughter, Melody, who she dressed as a little Santa Claus. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAstoria man found guilty of child molestationSeafood restaurant, public dock planned at Astoria waterfront hotelAfter a business call, an ICE detentionChinook woman arrested following crash on bridgeDark Arts is Astoria's hottest Black Friday saleNew park named in WarrentonOn Thanksgiving, a feast and some fellowshipIn Clatsop County, property taxes creep upFootball: Heppner's 'farm boys' outplay Knappa, 55-18Astoria Middle School student hit by school bus Images Videos CommentedObituary: Richard 'Dick' Quigley (7)Obituary: Rosetta Marie Egbert (4)Group seeks bathrooms for all in Astoria (3)Cannon Beach looks to contain horse manure downtown (3)Astoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern' (2)Our View: Drawing a line with ICE (2)Counties win $1 billion timber suit (2)Wooden Fort Astoria sign approved in plastic (2)Obituary: James Albert Pohl (2)County will remove old docks (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.