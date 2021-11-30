Photo: In position Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photographers position themselves for the perfect shot at Cape Disappointment in November. Luke Whittaker/Chinook Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHammond fisherman gets new trial in sex abuse caseDeaths: Nov. 25, 2021Riverfront hotel project moves forwardObituary: Dyan Wilder-McClureTrooper's killer denied paroleDeaths: Nov. 27, 2021Fishhawk Fisheries owner works to open distillery along riverfrontObituary: Nancy Marie SawyerObituary: David KillionAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the city Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports