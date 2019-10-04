Photo: Log out 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Large logs are stacked using heavy machinery during the Clatsop County Forestry Tour for community leaders in Warrenton on Wednesday. Kari Borgen/The Astorian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort George Brewery to buy Astoria WarehousingIllnesses force Knappa to cancel schoolEthnic food hub planned for downtown AstoriaA crush of cruise ships in AstoriaCannon Beach restricts vacation rentalsWarrenton's museum closes with retirement of town historianObituary: Martha Jean (Smith) QuashnickFootball: Seaside overcomes mistakes, blanks Astoria 8-0Cannon Beach makes it illegal to feed wild animalsWarrenton teacher resigns after incident with student Images Videos CommentedObituary: Mary Lathrop Peterson (3)Obituary: Linus H. Seger (2)Obituary: Janice P. Tarr (2)Shooting Stars working with the state to stay open (1)Friends remember former Astoria police chief (1)Obituary: Martha Jean (Smith) Quashnick (1)Obituary: Elnora 'Keni' Hertig (1)Editorial Cartoon: Bernie Panders (1)Astoria searches for balance on hotels (1)Essay contest deadline is Oct. 7 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.