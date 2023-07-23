Miss Central Valley, Allison Burke, is greeted by fans and admirers after being crowned Miss Oregon 2023 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Saturday. The competition benefits numerous social causes and provides contestants with life skills, educational support and numerous scholarships.
Miss Clatsop County, Gracie Weaver, of Seaside, is greeted by an admirer after the Miss Oregon competition. Weaver is studying business and entrepreneurship at Clatsop Community College and hopes to open a family construction company.
Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Kids perform to the tune "Kids in America" by Kim Wilde. The mentorship program is designed to provide girls 5 to 12 with the opportunity to further develop life skills, including advocating for a social cause, stage presence, poise and self confidence.
