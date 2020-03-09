Archana Bongale, with her daughter, Arnika Kolekar, was one of 42 people who became U.S. citizens Monday at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria.
Bongale moved to the U.S. from Karnataka, India, in 2009. She is a software developer and lives in Portland with her husband and two children.
India was one of 19 countries represented at the naturalization ceremony. Other people moved from countries including Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines and Iraq.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, who is also the deputy director of the museum, invited the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to Astoria and was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
“Immigration is an integral part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum's story and Astoria’s story,” Jones said. “So, how can you not have a naturalization ceremony here. It’s just the perfect venue to do it, and I was just very thrilled that they wanted to come here. And we’ll do it again.”
