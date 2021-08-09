spotlight Photo: On the river Aug 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Dozens of fishermen braved the rain and wind to catch salmon in the Columbia River on Friday morning. The Buoy 10 season opened on Aug. 1. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsAstoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessEleventh virus death reported for countyVirus cases surge across OregonObituary: Flora Mae ChanDeaths: Aug. 3, 2021Deaths: Aug. 5, 2021Factors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastObituary: Gary NiemiBike shops struggling to meet high demand during pandemic Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports