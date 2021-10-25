spotlight Photo: Pumpkin time Lydia Ely Lydia Ely Photographer Author email Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A family takes photos in the pumpkin patch at Rhett's Ranch in Chinook. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Buy Now Shelly Solum poses for a family photo with her grandchildren, from left to right, Stella, 3, Burk, 10 months, and Ember, 1, at Rhett's Ranch in Chinook. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Buy Now Daisy Dyrset, 10, and her mother, Tara Dyrset, both of Astoria, aim apple slingshots in a game to see who can launch the farthest at Rhett's Ranch in Chinook. Lydia Ely/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lydia Ely Photographer Author email Follow Lydia Ely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021Deaths: Oct. 19, 2021Obituary: Evelyn (Evie) Ruth AbrahamsObituary: William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr.In Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Obituary: Donald (Doug) Warren Baldwin'I wasn't an athlete before' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports