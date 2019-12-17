Photo: Rally in Astoria calls for Trump's impeachment Dec 17, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Jean Hooge participates in a rally on Tuesday afternoon in Astoria supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Over 150 people lined Marine Drive and waved at passing cars. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Indivisible North Coast Oregon organized the rally as the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled an impeachment vote for Wednesday. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Kristen Nekovar and her child, Sloane, attend the impeachment rally on Marine Drive with a hand-drawn sign. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDevelopers plan Hilton on South Slope of AstoriaJudge sides with Astoria grocer in food stamp disputeAstoria, Warrenton meet in the middle on housingHomeless camps a burden on WarrentonKnappa teacher runs for county commissionPhoto: Astoria Co+op opens in Mill Pond neighborhoodWarrenton hires new fire chiefDevelopers show interest in North Coast Business ParkInvestigators probe Tongue Point house fireFamily experiences tragedy over Thanksgiving holiday Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (5)Group seeks bathrooms for all in Astoria (3)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Astoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern' (2)Our View: Drawing a line with ICE (2)Counties win $1 billion timber suit (2)Wooden Fort Astoria sign approved in plastic (2)Obituary: James Albert Pohl (2)Seafood restaurant, public dock planned at Astoria waterfront hotel (1)Everyday People: For new cancer director, rural care a life goal (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.