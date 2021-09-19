Photo: Rookie of the year Sep 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oceanna 'Oshi' Ward, a sophomore at Seaside High School, won the Oregon Barrel Racing Association rookie of the year and open champion titles with her horse 'Flash' this month in Veneta. Michael Elerath Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 25th virus deathDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsObituary: Jeffrey S. NelsonObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonObituary: Paul Denning Stull Jr.Obituary: Harold 'Hal' HusbyWarrenton man arrested on several charges after break-inObituary: Janice Jeanne Carpenter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports