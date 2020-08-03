Dance
From left, Julia Gingerich, Sarah Cohen and Sarah Elder from Sparrow Dance Company perform an Irish dance outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum on Sunday afternoon. With other local performers, the trio did a series of free, outdoor performances, first stopping at the Astoria Column and the Garden of Surging Waves, to entertain the public.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

