The Unity Tribute Train — a parade of emergency responders and other community leaders — traveled up Ridge Road in Warrenton on Wednesday night. The event was organized by Spruce Up Warrenton and the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.
