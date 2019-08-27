spotlight Photo: Whale spotted near Astoria 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now A humpback whale was spotted in the Columbia River near the Astoria Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Humpbacks migrate north in late summer and fall and often swim up the river to feed. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now A humpback surfaces and spouts water into the air on the Columbia River. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now A humpback passes beneath the Astoria Bridge, heading for the ocean. Hailey Hoffman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeter Pan Market going up for saleWaldorf Hotel opens doors to visitorsAstoria Riverwalk Inn sale could be good business for PortFormer housing authority administrator firedAstoria shoots down vacation rental projectColumbia Memorial nurses picket for new contractWarrenton settles with Shilo Inn over back taxesFormer Sunset Empire employee raises red flags about busesObituary: Donna Lee (Olsen) GeislerAstoria debates riverfront changes Images Videos CommentedObituary: Gerald 'Peanut' Coulombe (3)New Grocery Outlet in Astoria would complicate intersection (3)Sen. Johnson saw wake-up call in Salem (2)Online fight over Grocery Outlet echoes other campaigns (2)Letter: Hateful tweets (2)Editorial cartoon: Democratic debates (1)Our View: Would ousting governor improve Oregon? (1)Our View: Salvage Chief could help save our region (1)Letter: 'Racism" (1)Social Security scams targeting Oregonians (1)
