The Liberty Theatre and Hermitage Piano Trio have made adjustments to the Third Dimension Festival in response to recent events in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The festival, planned for June 11 to June 26, includes performances from the Grammy-nominated group and special guests. It will also host the first Astoria International Chamber Music Competition, open to all artists between 18 and 30.
The festival had scheduled a concert titled the “The Siege of Leningrad,” which included pieces by two Russian composers present during the World War II attack on what is now St. Petersburg.
On Monday, President Joe Biden joined several world leaders in calling for Russia President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes following evidence of civilian casualties in Ukraine.
“In light of the horrific news coming from Ukraine, we have decided to make adjustments to the programming of our upcoming Third Dimension Festival,” Jennifer Crockett, the Liberty Theatre’s executive director, said in an email. “The original premise of the ‘Siege of Leningrad’ performance was to demonstrate how the tragic circumstances of World War II were made into art by Shostakovich.
“Given recent events, we no longer feel it is appropriate to make this statement, given the very active and current terror being inflicted on the people of Ukraine.”
The “Siege of Leningrad” performance, set to take place on June 25, has been changed to “Hermitage Piano Trio,” and will include pieces from their repertoire.
The piano trio, whose members are from Russia, have been outspoken against the war in Ukraine. The musicians and theater worked together when deciding to change the program.
Sergey Antonov, the trio’s cellist, said he values community feedback.
“Even though I think the intent and the idea behind this program is close to my heart, it’s just that the world situation becomes too sharp and too intense to do this program,” Antonov said. “It was not an easy decision for us to do, but we decided that there’s probably going to be another year and another time for this program to see the light.”
Another recent change to the program was a much easier decision.
Asiya Korepanova, a pianist who debuted last year in Astoria, will be returning after previously being unable to join. Along with joining some of the chamber music concerts, she will have a solo performance and will also play a four hand duet with the piano trio’s Ilya Kazantsev.
Beyond that, the festival will proceed as planned.
“Regardless of what’s going on in the world, we’re still intensely looking forward to it. We are excited. Hopefully everything is going to go as planned,” Antonov said.