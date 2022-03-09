Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hermitage Piano Trio, which has personal ties to both countries, is reflecting on the power of music during wartime.
The Grammy-nominated group will return to the Liberty Theatre for the Third Dimension Festival in June, along with guest performers.
This year, the festival has expanded to two weeks, from June 11 to June 26, allowing for more concerts.
Jennifer Crockett, the Liberty's executive director, said that the centerpiece performance of the festival, Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 7, "Leningrad," was selected to make a statement about war and the power of music. She said it was chosen long before the Russian invasion.
“There is much to be reflective about in the programming of this festival and I anticipate that we may make changes along the way,” Crockett said in an email, adding that potential changes could include more music from Ukrainian composers.
Crockett said the Liberty Theatre is donating ticket sales from Friday's 45th Parallel Universe concert to Mercy Corps for relief for Ukrainian refugees.
Shostakovich's symphony was famously performed during the siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, during World War II. The musicians faced dire circumstances, with three dying from starvation and exhaustion during the rehearsal period. The performance was broadcast on loudspeakers throughout the city to intimidate German forces.
Sergey Antonov, the Hermitage Piano Trio’s cellist, immigrated to the United States 16 years ago from Russia. He said that the “Leningrad” piece will likely be the most serious of the program. He hopes it will remind the audience of the terrible impact of war.
“As difficult as it sounds, we're not here only to entertain people. We're also here to provoke thoughts,” he said. “And unfortunately, the history, even current — and I call it current history, because right now the history is being made — forces us to look back to look forward. So this is a very special program for me, especially now.”
The trio —Antonov, violinist Misha Keylin and pianist Ilya Kazantsev — released a joint written statement addressing the war on Monday.
"We wanted to express our dismay, shock and how furious we are with the recent and continued bloody aggression against millions of innocent people of Ukraine. Our job is to be musicians and not politicians, but not speaking up means you give up the right for which many have died before us. Although the three of us reside now in the USA (for many years), our relatives, colleagues and friends remain both in Ukraine and Russia. We hope and pray that this unnecessary devastation stops immediately, and please, NO MORE WAR!," the statement said.
Russian musicians and artists around the world have been asked to make statements about the war. Some have been fired from prominent positions or had performances canceled for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It's difficult. It's difficult not only for musicians, it's difficult for people on both sides of the story. Everybody who I know: my family, my friends, my colleagues are just terrified by the events. Some of them don't even have words to express. But this is something that we have to deal with,” Antonov said. “And I know that a lot of people in the music community are trying the best they can to say that we're one world and at the end, this is what we all are going to be facing.”
Antonov said that he hopes the Third Dimension Festival will bring the community together.
The event will include the first Astoria International Chamber Music Competition, open to all artists between the ages of 18 and 30. Winners will be invited back to participate in next year’s festival. The semifinals and finals will be open to the public and the community will have a chance to vote for their favorite performers.
“We still feel that music can unite. We still feel that music can bring peace to the world, to people, and music can have the conversation between people that we don't have right now. And we desperately need this conversation,” Antonov said.