Pickleball
Buy Now

Paula Brownhill, a former presiding judge of the Clatsop County Circuit Court, plays pickleball at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A sport that is picking up steam across the country could soon have courts in Astoria.

Pickleball, the rapidly growing sport that combines aspects of tennis, pingpong and badminton, has begun to gain traction in communities on the North Coast within the past few years.

Pickleball
Buy Now

Blair Henningsgaard, the city attorney, returns the ball during a pickleball practice at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Tags