The Pier 12 building in Astoria has been sold into an investment property exchange for $2.75 million as Don Vallaster, the owner since 2005, looks to find either a new owner, or new restaurateurs to replace Baked Alaska.
Vallaster sold the building into a 1031 exchange, a swap of similar investment properties. The exchange company takes temporary ownership of the properties, and the owners defer capital gains taxes.
“Right now, the possible (buyer) has asked for more time,” he said. “So the sale is kind of not moving forward right now. I don’t know if it will happen or not.”
Vallaster, an architect in the Portland area, said he retired after developing the new Astoria Co+op grocery store. He has been searching for tenants on Pier 12 since Chris and Jennifer Holen, the owners of Baked Alaska, closed the restaurant after occupying much of the ground floor since 2001.
The Holens opened Nekst, a brunch spot, in a smaller space just east of the pier. The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association also relocated from the ground floor of Pier 12 to the Liberty Theatre.
“I’m OK with holding the building and trying to find new restaurant tenants, or selling — whichever happens,” Vallaster said. “Right now, it’s just a little uncertain.”
Baked Alaska’s previous space, including a main restaurant, bar and pizza parlor, could be split between two or three operators, he said. Pier 11 adopted a similar model after the closure of the Riverview Buffet.
HEES Enterprises, an electrical supply company renting a portion of the upstairs, is now the largest tenant in the pier. Vallaster also built out a coworking office space for people to rent. In May, he started an Airbnb vacation rental upstairs.
“It kind of looks like that type of use would work pretty well, in that building along with other buildings,” he said of vacation rentals.
Vallaster said he’d like to have another restaurant in the space but will know in the next month or so whether the sale of the building will go through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.