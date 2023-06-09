The iconic Pier 39 has closed indefinitely after a fire late Thursday.   

Just before midnight, the Astoria Fire Department responded to reports of flames and smoke underneath Rogue Pier 39 Public House. 

Pier 39 fire

Fire damage is shown on Pier 39.
Pier 39 fire
Pier 39 is closed indefinitely after a fire.

