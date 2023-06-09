Pier 39 reopened Saturday after temporarily closing due to a fire.

Just before midnight on Thursday, Astoria Fire Department responded to a fire on the wooden pier in front of Rogue Pier 39 Public House.

Pier 39 fire
A fire damaged Pier 39, but repairs were made in less than a day so the attraction could reopen.
Pier 39 fire

Jennifer DeGroot captured this photo of a fire at Pier 39.

