After their seafood market and restaurant in Ilwaco closed in 2020, Bill Hagerup and his sister, Sue, had no plans to start another venture. But when an opportunity arose in Astoria, they saw potential for success.

In the business hub on Pier 39, Bill Hagerup recently took over the space formerly operated by Hanthorn Crab Co. He has his sights on offering a full-service seafood market.

From left, Laura Makela, Bill Hagerup and Sue Hagerup pose with a lineup of fresh crab and oysters at Pier 39.

