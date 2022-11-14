After their seafood market and restaurant in Ilwaco closed in 2020, Bill Hagerup and his sister, Sue, had no plans to start another venture. But when an opportunity arose in Astoria, they saw potential for success.
In the business hub on Pier 39, Bill Hagerup recently took over the space formerly operated by Hanthorn Crab Co. He has his sights on offering a full-service seafood market.
OleBob’s Seafood Market, named as a tribute to the pair’s late father and his fishing partner, is already open several days a week. Hagerup plans to expand the hours and options, including putting products online, as he settles into the space.
“I wanted to change the focus to it being something more like we did in Ilwaco, which gives a full variety of seafoods,” Hagerup said.
OleBob’s will offer a number of seafood products, including oysters, salmon, whitefish, shrimp and “pretty much every form of crab you can imagine,” he said.
Hagerup took over Hanthorn Crab Co. from Tom Hilton, who serves on the City Council. In addition to acquiring Hilton’s connections with local fishermen and a smoked salmon process, Hagerup also inherited a large live crab tank.
“We have probably one of the larger live tanks in the — I’m going to go out on a limb and say in the state, outside of a public aquarium … that is kind of the backbone of the former business, and even though we are expanding the lineup, it’s going to be continuous,” he said.
Since Dungeness crab has a shorter shelf life than a piece of fish, Hagerup said, the tank allows them to continuously sell fresh crab.
OleBob’s will also offer several ready-to-serve options, like smoked salmon and crab cocktails. Sue Hagerup, who runs Sue’s Awesome Crab Cakes at the Astoria Sunday Market, will also sell her crab cakes and ready-to-cook dough.
“Sue’s crab cakes have got, if I do say so myself, a pretty good reputation,” Hagerup said.
Outside of some seafood items — like scallops — which aren’t in the region, Hagerup plans to only offer locally-caught products.
“We have direct connections with both crabbers and local fishermen,” he said. “Everything we have is local — local and sustainable. I won’t ever sell farmed salmon … I believe strongly that we want to support our local fishermen.”
Hagerup, who grew up in Astoria and moved to Portland before recently returning to the North Coast, said he is eager to expand the market — and for the crab season to open.
He also commended the business community on Pier 39 for supporting one another, adding that they plan to hold cooperative events in the near future.
“It’s a really cool location. You look out there, you’ve got a gorgeous view of the bridge,” Hagerup said, gesturing out the window. “It’s where a seafood market should be.”