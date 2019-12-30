Pier Pressure Productions, the newly renovated black box theater downtown, is dissolving, according to Susi Brown, the theater’s artistic director.
The theater opened officially in September with sold-out performances of “Henceforward.”
Daric Moore, who renovated the space into a theater with Brown, will helm the new Ten Fifteen Theater, the space’s new name, as owner and director.
Brown said the decision was made so there would be a “clean break” at the end of the year. Brown has been the leader of Pier Pressure in its multiple runs as a theater company over the past 11 years. Brown wants to focus on directing shows and acting instead of running a theater.
She said “there was nothing negative between Daric and me at all. That was not the case at all.”
“From the beginning it was both of us who got it going but it was my push to say, ‘I can build things because I have the skills to do it and I’d like to do it because I’m an actor and I want to see theater in this town and we’d been waiting for it,’” Moore said.
Moore said running a nonprofit is difficult and time-consuming and Brown and the board agreed that it would make more sense to start a new company.
“At some point she had this sense that she was losing her joy in doing theater and wanted to step away,” Moore said.
“Her joy is to direct and do shows when they come up but not to be the behind-the-scenes person that makes a theater go,” Moore added.
Brown said she wants the 100-plus volunteers who helped construct the theater to know that “the mission was to create a theater for the community and we did that and that is the plan that it will continue in that vein.”
Brown didn’t rule out that Pier Pressure could come back in some way, but said she is focusing on taking a break and stepping back for now.
Pier Pressure was able to raise $34,000 to renovate the space, Moore said. He and Brown also put a lot of their own money into the project.
“I’m really thrilled that we were able to in a year — in a calendar year — create this really wonderful space that Daric has built and the volunteers have come forward to help on and support and I really want them to understand that it will continue. Just because it’s not called Pier Pressure Productions anymore doesn’t mean that the plans and promises have been broken.”
Moore said he felt like the theater would run smoother if it was just one person making the decisions.
Moore said he doesn’t see the theater as being any different than as it was before.
“To me, it’s the same space. It has the exact same reason for being,” he said.
He said the only noticeable difference is that donations won’t be tax deductible since the theater is no longer a nonprofit.
Moore said he will likely need to do some fundraising for lights and other equipment needed for the theater.
He chose Ten Fifteen Theater for the name for the address — 1015 Commercial St. — and for the monthly shows the theater had been putting on when they were building the space.
The new theater will kick of with “Flight,” the premiere show of the new Sparrow Dance Co. led by Julia Gingerich. The shows take place Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at 7:15 p.m.
Later in the month, Moore and other actors will restage “Betrayal,” which was first performed locally as a reader’s theater event in August at the Liberty Theatre. The show runs Jan. 17 through Jan. 19 and Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
“It’s good for me because it was the ability to put on a show without a lot of the preproduction that goes into a play that takes a lot of time, energy and money. Something that I could put on fairly quickly to build up some money and support to get the theater going as a new business,” Moore said.
He said there will be another reader’s theater show in February and an Irish play in March titled “The Weir,” which opens March 13.
Moore plans to book bands for the weekends there aren’t theater performances and to also rent out the space.
Moore admits that owning the space and theater is more a labor of love.
“Astoria loves its arts and supports artists. (It’s) not a secret that theaters aren’t moneymakers. I mean I’m not going to pull much if any profit from the endeavor.”
Moore is excited to have a constant, regular place to do plays in Astoria and to get people going out on the weekends.
“I’m excited to have a space that’s an unusual size, you have the small place like Kala – it’s great but it’s very small, you have a large place like the Armory, we’re just sort of right in the middle and it’s just the right size for a lot of people, so it’s also just really nicely located, right downtown,” he said. “Just bringing performance art to Astoria, not that it isn’t already here, but giving more of a voice to it, giving more of an option.”
