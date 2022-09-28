Scattered across the riverfront, the mossy, aging and oftentimes rotten timber pilings serve as both a symbol of Astoria’s history and a reminder of the challenges of operating over the water.
For the many businesses and organizations that are still held up by wood, steel and concrete pilings, the need for maintenance can be a harsh reality. But putting off necessary upkeep can lead to more pressing issues and the replacement of pilings is often a complex and costly process.
“The waterfront is highly dynamic — everything is shifting and changing, you have constant motion, wave action, debris coming down the river that gets in underneath these structures,” Greg Morrill, the president and majority owner of Bergerson Construction, said. “You’ve got corrosion issues. You can have erosion of the underwater soils. There are so many things happening all the time that it may not be obvious that it’s something that requires continual attention from the owner.”
Bergerson, a marine contractor located at Tongue Point, handles much of the work.
Earlier this month, the Port of Astoria awarded a contract to Bergerson to complete the next phase of the agency’s pile replacement program at the West Mooring Basin and piers 1 and 2. In the face of deferred maintenance, the agency instituted the project several years ago in an effort to keep piers and marinas functional.
“Maintaining infrastructure on the water is a significant challenge,” Will Isom, the Port's executive director, said. “There is a huge cost to it … It’s something we deal with constantly at the Port.”
Following issues with deteriorating infrastructure at the Riverwalk Inn, the Port emphasized keeping future development on land rather than over water while crafting a waterfront master plan.
Deferred maintenance and decaying materials have also plagued Pier 2, which hosts seafood processors crucial to the regional economy.
In September 2021, a portion of the causeway at the East Mooring Basin collapsed into the Columbia River. Prior to the structure failing, the Port closed the causeway on the state’s advice after an inspection found rotting timber pilings along with other issues.
“This goes beyond just the economics and business implications, it also poses a significant safety risk,” Isom said. “But it is a challenge when you’re talking about in-water work windows and permitting and quite frankly, too, the lack of contractors that have the equipment and capability to do that kind of work. It really drives up the cost … Longer term, it’s definitely a concern.”
Last year, Buoy Beer Co. shut down its kitchen indefinitely after issues with the dock and pilings beneath the nearly 100-year-old structure. In June, a portion of the building collapsed into the river.
Splash zone
On timber pilings, the main area of decay is usually in the section known as the splash zone, where waves wear away at the wood and the material faces both wet and dry conditions.
But steel pilings, which many businesses on the water have begun to turn to due to their longevity, are not immune to issues of deterioration and damage from impact.
When pilings become too deteriorated, replacing them often becomes the best or only option. How they are replaced, though, depends on several factors.
“Honestly, every situation is different, every structure is different,” Morrill said. “It’s not an easy thing.”
Typically, Bergerson will remove pilings using a crane barge, considered by Morrill to be the most efficient way.
After detaching the piling from its structure, the crane barge hoists a vibratory hammer, which clamps onto the head of the piling. When turned on, the tool vibrates the piling up and down, loosening the post from the mud at the bottom of the river.
The process for installing a new piling is similar, just in reverse. When dealing with harder ground, Morrill said, the contractor may have to turn to heavier machinery.
In cases of replacing pilings that sit directly underneath a dock or structure, the process gets more complicated.
Sometimes, the process may entail cutting a hole in the structure overhead. With a timber piling, a strategy may be to make cuts and splice on a new section.
To navigate the situational complexities, Bergerson routinely works with structural engineers.
Throughout the course of replacing pilings, permitting and environmental protection are other pieces of the puzzle.
Bergerson often has to implement sound mitigation strategies and look at the effect of older timber pilings treated with chemicals in order to protect the environment.
“There are so many different considerations,” Morrill said.
As building and maintaining structures over the water becomes more challenging in the midst of higher regulations, scrutiny and costs, Morrill is careful to recommend over-the-water development.
“My rule of thumb is if you don’t have a commercial or industrial purpose to be over the water, you probably shouldn’t, because it’s very costly,” he said.
‘It does give character to the community’
When Steve Fick, the owner of Fishhawk Fisheries, purchased property on the waterfront several decades ago, he created a long-term maintenance plan and prioritized replacing aging pilings and other materials on the dock.
“Every year, we keep an eye on everything and if there is anything we see that needs (to be) replaced, we try to get it replaced,” he said. “ … Not always just rotten (pilings), sometimes things just wear out. You’d be amazed at how turbulent water acts as sandpaper.”
Over the years, the city has restricted development on the riverfront, both to preserve a working waterfront and to protect views.
“We have to be over the water to unload boats,” Fick said. “In a perfect world, as much as I love my view, I would be onshore. It’s a tool we need to participate in this industry.”
Ultimately, Fick said, development over the water may decline in the wake of high costs and potential consequences.
“I think it does give character to the community to have some dock areas that are working waterfront and I’d like to see that sustained,” he said.