Pilings
Pilings along Astoria's waterfront can be difficult to maintain.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Scattered across the riverfront, the mossy, aging and oftentimes rotten timber pilings serve as both a symbol of Astoria’s history and a reminder of the challenges of operating over the water.

For the many businesses and organizations that are still held up by wood, steel and concrete pilings, the need for maintenance can be a harsh reality. But putting off necessary upkeep can lead to more pressing issues and the replacement of pilings is often a complex and costly process.

Over-the-water development often involves high costs.
Astoria has restricted development along the riverfront to preserve a working waterfront and protect views.

