A pilot program designed to help people with active post-prison warrants avoid jail is underway in Clatsop County.
“‘Back on Track’ gives individuals who may have committed minor infractions of their parole release conditions access to services to help them successfully complete their parole terms,” the county said in a statement.
“Back on Track” began this week and continues through next week. The county is one of 15 in Oregon participating in the program, launched by the state Department of Corrections and state Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision.
Eligible persons must have committed only technical violations that led to a warrant for absconding their post-prison supervision, the county said. Such violations include drug use, moving without permission and not reporting, the county said.
People who have violated probation do not qualify, the county said.
Eligible persons must report in person to the county’s community corrections office — 1190 S.E. 19th Street in Warrenton — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 28.
Locally, more than 150 people may qualify, the county said.
“This gets people reengaged with our services without threat of jail and losing everything they’ve built up so far,” Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, community corrections director, said.