People interested in gaining new insights, skills and connections to help address the leading preventable causes of death in Clatsop County are invited to the Clatsop County Place Matters Conference on June 4.
The conference is an opportunity for people to learn more about what they can do to reduce public health issues like tobacco, poor nutrition, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use. Through speakers and interactive sessions, participants will explore new and different ways to promote health, as well as prevent and manage chronic disease.
The event’s keynote speaker is Debra Furr-Holden, an epidemiologist with expertise in addiction, prevention science and behavioral health equity research.
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.