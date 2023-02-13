CANNON BEACH — Someone is stealing mussels off the iconic Haystack Rock.

Bald patches on the rock and nearby boulders have appeared after nighttime and evening low tides — after staff and volunteers with the city-run Haystack Rock Awareness Program have gone home.

Sea stars

Sea stars are shown on a barnacle and mussel-covered rock near Cannon Beach.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

