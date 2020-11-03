WARRENTON — Gerald Poe, a merchant sailor and former logger and fisherman, prevailed Tuesday in the race for Position 1 on the City Commission.
Poe took 58% of the vote with most of the votes counted. Brandon Williams, a contractor, had 31%, and Allen Berry, a retired electrician, had 11%.
City Commissioner Tom Dyer, a retired state trooper, and Commissioner Mark Baldwin, a building contractor, ran unopposed for Position 3 and Position 2.
Commissioner Pam Ackley, a local real estate agent, chose not to run for another term in Position 1, citing work obligations. Her decision left an opening for a newcomer to help govern the region's fastest growing city.
Poe said he got in the race to avoid less experienced candidates serving above him. He has served on the city's Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, budget committee and Hammond Marina task force over the past five years. He was endorsed by Ackley, along with Clatsop County Commissioner Mark Kujala, a former mayor.
"I worked hard," Poe said. "I tried to put together people that would support me. And I feel like if you can run for office, go out and get some experience. I don’t think it’s good of you to want to come in and make decisions for people, if you haven’t come in and learned how things worked."
Williams, who is active with the local Republican Party, focused on constitutional issues and personal freedoms during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a critic of local government.
Berry, who moved to the North Coast 11 years ago from New Mexico, has joined Williams as a critic of local government. He said he wanted to be an outside voice providing equal treatment to all citizens and providing better representation for Hammond.
Poe said he and his family have faced harassment online and around town during a highly divisive election season. His wife was criticized for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It’s obvious by the numbers," Poe said of the vote. "I didn’t need to go out and do bad stuff, ever. I ran a clean campaign."
