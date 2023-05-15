Homelesssness
Buy Now

Clatsop Community Action takes the lead on the point-in-time count on homelessness.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Homelessness increased in Clatsop County during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 927 people in the county who were homeless, according to preliminary point-in-time data collected earlier this year. That is up from 894 in 2019, the last time there was a meaningful count.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.