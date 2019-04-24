“Grand Teton National Park. I used to live in Jackson, Wyoming, and it was one of my favorite places to go. Learned to snowboard there. Lots of fun once you figure out how to stand up on the board.”
Felicia Ginther, Astoria
“Fort Stevens. I go fishing there all the time. It's clean, usually, and I get to park there free because I'm a disabled veteran.”
Bill Waite, Astoria
“Of course, Crater Lake, because I saw it as an 8-year-old child, and I was amazed. I lived in Alabama, and it's one of the seven natural wonders of the world — at least in my eyes, it is.”
Mary Paige Rose, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.