Should we close the southern border?
“No. Because there's no crisis, because it would adversely affect trade, and because it doesn't represent our values as a country.”
Nadine Faith, Astoria
“No. I don't think so. It's nationalistic, and we're built on immigration.”
Emily Geddes, Astoria
“No, I don't think so. Because we're a country entirely composed of immigrants. Humans are naturally nomadic, and we settle, but where are we all really from?”
Zelda English, Astoria
