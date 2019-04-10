“We walk everywhere, and take the stroller everywhere. The few times we've taken a car, I've always been able to park in front of where I want to go.”
Hillary Hutchison, Astoria
“It needs a lot of work. More public parking would be nice.”
Candace Meis, Astoria
“It's difficult. Sometimes you have to do a couple of laps just to find a place further away from where you actually want to be.”
Caitlin Biron, Astoria
