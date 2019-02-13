Did you enjoy the snow?
”I thought the snow was lovely. We drove over to Fort Stevens and saw a tree tunnel on the way. It was a winter wonderland. We also drove to Long Beach, Saddle Mountain and the Astoria Column.”
Amanda Mears, Astoria
”I was working, so I didn’t really get out in it. But it was beautiful. I wish it would snow more, we need it for the snowpack.”
Josie Peper, Astoria
”Yes, I like it once in a while, it’s fun. I walked around a little. I grew up in a snowy place, so it’s a novelty to have it here.”
Sid Deluca, Astoria
