Should Astoria open a homeless drop-in center?
"I would say 'yes.' So they don't have to sit out in the cold and beg. People don't carry money any more, anyway."
Janie Walkup, Astoria
"I would say that would be a good start for the homeless and street people, as long as it's supervised to prevent vandalism."
Jerry Moore, Astoria
"I think it would be very useful. There's obviously a need for it. My only concern is: Who pays for it?"
Rob Johnstone, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.