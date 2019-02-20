A state senator wants to change the voting age from 18 to 16 in Oregon. What do you think?
"I think that might just be a hair too young. I don't think they've reached enough maturity at 16 to have an objective point of view."
Dawn Pass, Astoria
"Oh heavens, no! When I was a 16- to 18-year-old, I made very poor decisions. I can only assume everyone else made very poor decisions at that age, too."
Scott McClaine, Astoria
"I wouldn't support that because a 16-year-old is a child. An 18-year-old is not, and not just in the eyes of the law. A 16-year-old is thinking of video games. An 18-year-old is thinking about getting a job. That's a big difference."
John Frame, Naselle, Washington
