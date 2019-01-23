What do you think of the federal government shutdown?
"Oh, my goodness, can I say polite words? I think it's sad that we live in a country where the whims of the few override the needs of the many."
Carol Folk, Astoria
"It sucks. It's terribly selfish of one man to put that many people under the knife, so to speak."
James Brownlow, Astoria
"I think it's horrible. For one thing, national parks are closed."
Terry Leong, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.