What would you like to see happen in 2019?
"I'd like to see our political system instill more of the common sense that is truly a part of America."
Bryan Kidder, Astoria
"I'm on the board of the warming center. I would like to see a day center for the homeless in Astoria."
Annie Dolber, Astoria
"My husband is a federal worker. I would like to see the government reopen. That's the first thing. Also, I want a happy, healthy community."
Mindy Bizzell, Astoria
