Should we build a wall on the southern border?
"No. It's a way too expensive and bull-headed approach to a problem for which there are other solutions."
Shannon Meeker, Skamokawa, Washington
"No, not a physical wall. If we can land a satellite on Mars, and send one to Pluto, then we could install something similar to that technology along the border."
Jeff Campbell, Astoria
"No. Third-century technology. We can electronically cover it with satellite surveillance, and ground detection, and other technical systems, and hire people to enforce it. Put people to work."
Gary Baker, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.