How do you feel about April Fools' Day pranks?
“I don't like them. I don't like to be surprised.”
Nicole Martin, Warrenton
“I'm not wild about them.”
Becky Dean, Astoria
“I love them. I love April Fools' Day. It's fun. I like the surprises. Innocent pranks are good. The ones that Skip Hauke and Willis Van Dusen pulled on each other were always fun — especially the ones with the toilet that got moved around. Way better than a flamingo.”
Dave Kruger, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.