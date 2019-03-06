Should we get rid of daylight saving time?
“No. I like having more time and daylight to get stuff done. Like yard work.”
Jake Kelly, Astoria
“I don't like it. It would be easier to have it the same all year. And in the fall, the change happens during hunting season.”
Mary Olson, Astoria
“No. I don't like how it gets so dark so early, like at 4 in the afternoon. I like how it stays light later, so the people who work from 9 to 5 can get some sunlight.”
Stephanie Schneider, Astoria
