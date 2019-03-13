Would you support a plastic bag ban in grocery stores?
“Absolutely. I have my shopping bags by the front door, where my keys are, so I don’t forget them. I have dress up ones, casual ones and all-occasion bags.”
Connie Katayama, Ilwaco, Washington
“No. Because it should be my own choice how I take my groceries home.”
Joceyln Beaver, Astoria
“Yes — even though I use them all the time. It wouldn't be a bad idea.”
Bob Barr, Astoria
