What are you looking forward to in spring?
“Honestly? Buying a house. I sold my house nine months ago, and can’t find another house between Olney and Seaside. I’m living in my trailer for now.”
Leslie Cottrell, Astoria
“Getting my lawn ready. Picking flowers out of my flower bed. Watching the hummingbirds.”
Bonnie Hellberg, Astoria
“I’m looking forward to the wonderful weather. I love Astoria all year ’round — the rain and the sunshine.”
Robert Warriner, Astoria
