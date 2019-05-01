“Love it. They add a nice vibrancy to our community, they’re fun, and they’re energetic guests who enjoy Astoria. And the cruise ships are beautiful.”
Barbara Acuna, Svensen
“I do like them. I do like meeting all the people from the cruise ships. And I think it’s good for Astoria, and puts us on the map.”
Amber Eaton, Naselle, Washington
“I love the romance of it, that people from all over the world can see our beautiful town. And hopefully they won’t move here.”
Hope Harris, Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.