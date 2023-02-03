A Victoria, British Columbia, man suspected of leaving a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house in Uppertown this week was arrested on Friday night for theft, hours after he was rescued from a capsizing boat near the mouth of the Columbia River.

Jericho Labonte, 35, allegedly stole the boat from the West Mooring Basin in Astoria and took it past the Columbia River Bar into the Pacific Ocean.

Rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday rescued a man from a boat struggling in the surf near the mouth of the Columbia River.

