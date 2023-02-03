A Victoria, British Columbia, man suspected of leaving a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house in Uppertown this week was arrested on Friday night for theft, hours after he was rescued from a capsizing boat near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Jericho Labonte, 35, allegedly stole the boat from the West Mooring Basin in Astoria and took it past the Columbia River Bar into the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. Coast Guard received an emergency broadcast from the vessel, P/C Sandpiper, and sent boat and air crews.
Hazardous surf made rescue by boat dangerous, officials said, so the air crew lowered a rescue swimmer.
The vessel capsized, but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover Labonte.
He was flown back to the Coast Guard base, where he was met by emergency crews and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Police searched for Labonte after he was released from the hospital Friday afternoon.
A Warrenton man who owns the boat Labonte was piloting reported it stolen, according to police.
Police arrested Labonte on Friday night at the warming center in Seaside for theft in the first degree, endangering another person, criminal mischief in the second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The incident comes after a report to police on Wednesday that Labonte left a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house.
He also allegedly placed stickers over camera lenses outside the residence and returned to remove the fish.