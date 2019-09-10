Police are investigating an assault in Uniontown after a man was found Tuesday with a head injury.
A homeowner on the 400 block of W. Marine Drive called police to complain about people living in her basement.
When police arrived, they found a man who reportedly had been assaulted. He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with a head injury.
Police said they were able to obtain a search warrant for the basement. They found drug paraphernalia and three people with arrest warrants.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Astoria Police Department in securing the location and executing the warrants.
