Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday morning at Lower Columbia Bowl in Astoria.
Police were alerted that the alarm sounded, but the owner thought it was a false alarm and called off police.
Later in the day, the owner reviewed security footage, which showed someone hiding in a crawl space until employees left.
The suspect was wearing a dark colored shirt, gray pants, two white respirator masks and was carrying a bag.
The only thing reported missing was Rockstar energy drink.
